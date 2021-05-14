Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FIL. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Filo Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CVE:FIL opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.24 million and a P/E ratio of -45.50.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

