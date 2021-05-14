FinNexus (FNX) Price Down 8.9% This Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $4.90 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.59 or 0.01056675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00111535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060460 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,412,070 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.