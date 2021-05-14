Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$44.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.05.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$16.60 and a 52 week high of C$35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$54,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$919,884.70. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,255. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $223,571 in the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

