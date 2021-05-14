First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,953,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.09. 32,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,366. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.