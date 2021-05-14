First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stake Raised by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,781. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

