Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Michael B. Yongue

Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.74.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

