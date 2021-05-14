Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 964 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 52.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.52.

Shares of CRWD opened at $183.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average of $193.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $5,125,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

