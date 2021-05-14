Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $244.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

