Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

