Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $445.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $546.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. 1,613,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

