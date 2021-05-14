FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.
Shares of FLT opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.57. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.36.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.