FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.57. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $295.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

