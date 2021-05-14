Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 9,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,946. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

