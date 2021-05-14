Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.
NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,946. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.
