Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,946. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $411.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

