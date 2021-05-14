Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $14.27 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,292 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 125,595 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 2.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $32.65. 105,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

