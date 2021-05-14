Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,037 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. 25,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,682. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.