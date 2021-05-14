Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 2.0% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. 53,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

