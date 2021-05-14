Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Takes $4.82 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 817.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252,302 shares of company stock worth $23,323,276 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

