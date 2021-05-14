Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

FLNT stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $212.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 437,773 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

