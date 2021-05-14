Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

