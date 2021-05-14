Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $16.94. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 274,583 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

The firm has a market cap of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

