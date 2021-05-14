Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of FMTX opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,156 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

