Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 21,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 435,954 shares.The stock last traded at $24.91 and had previously closed at $26.13.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

