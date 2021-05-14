FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,309,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,949,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,711,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

