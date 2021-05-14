Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 92,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $202.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,337. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

