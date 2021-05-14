Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf lowered Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock remained flat at $$5.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

