Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director Sells $301,596.64 in Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Air by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

