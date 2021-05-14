Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

FWRD opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,878,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

