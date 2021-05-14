Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $388.51 million-$401.46 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.97. 33,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,802. The company has a market cap of $616.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

