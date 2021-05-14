Fox Factory (FOXF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fox Factory (NASDAQ: FOXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $165.00.

5/7/2021 – Fox Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $165.00.

5/6/2021 – Fox Factory had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fox Factory was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

4/30/2021 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FOXF stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

