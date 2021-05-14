Fractal Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $960,996.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.57 or 0.00629635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00238155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.95 or 0.01201192 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00037752 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.