Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 154.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. 10,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

