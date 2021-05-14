Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,211 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $230.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

