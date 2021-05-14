Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.65 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

