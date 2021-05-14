Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.7% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 11,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $49,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

CRM stock opened at $215.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

