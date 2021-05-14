Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $974,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Target were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.20. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.23 and a 12 month high of $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

