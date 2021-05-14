Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPRUY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.