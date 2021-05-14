Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPRUY. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

