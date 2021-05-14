Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s current price.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.56.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.