Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,044,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

