Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,044,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
