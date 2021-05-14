Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 13,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

FECCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.