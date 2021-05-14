fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares during the period.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

