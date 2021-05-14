fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $17.67

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $21.06. fuboTV shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 486,182 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

