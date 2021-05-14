fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Up 5.7%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.32. 38,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,734,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Get fuboTV alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.