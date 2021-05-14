FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.51. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 176,925 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

