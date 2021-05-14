Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.
Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,294. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $5,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 457.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
