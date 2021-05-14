Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 9,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,294. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $5,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 457.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

