FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $644.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

