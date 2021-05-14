FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 267,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 88,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $43,957,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.