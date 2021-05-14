FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.65.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.91 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.87.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

