FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,059 shares of company stock valued at $56,409,545 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.