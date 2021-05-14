FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issued By Truist Securiti

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoHealth by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in GoHealth by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.