FY2021 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Lifted by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEU. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.45.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$430.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,632,133.31. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

